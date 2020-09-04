Tox Away Day is coming up in Vigo County - this is what you can and can't drop off

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County residents can get rid of some unwanted items from around their homes.

Tox Away and White Goods Collection Day is set to happen on Saturday, September 19. It happens from 8 am to 2 pm at the Vigo County Solid Waste District Building on Haythorne Avenue.

You can drop off stains, pool chemicals, gasoline, motor oil, and anti-freeze.

That's in addition to things like fridges, freezers, washers, and dryers.

This is for Vigo County residents only.

See the full list here.