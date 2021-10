VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You will have the chance to get rid of your dangerous trash this Saturday in Vermillion County.

It's part of the Vermillion County Tox-Away Day. Crews will be at the Vermillion Rise from 9 am to 1 pm.

You can drop off items like oil-based paints, cleaning supplies, and gardening chemicals.

See a full list of accepted items here.