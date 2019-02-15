Clear

Township trustees voice concerns after recent house bills aim to remove positions

Rick Long is the Trustee of the Lost Creek Township. For weeks local officials like Long have been voicing opposition to House Bill 1650. The bill would've removed township advisory boards leaving trustees to handle all township business.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 7:49 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

"Who’s going to oversee our expenses and our funds? Who‘s going to oversee me make sure we're doing it correctly. So they were happy to see it was defeated," said Long.

Representatives voted down that bill earlier this week. This wasn't the first attempt to get rid of township positions.

Some feel getting rid of the boards would be the first step in eliminating townships altogether.
"We are the eyes and ears of our local area. People come to us and we listen to them and if you move this thing to the county, the county office is eight to four," said David Brown, Trustee of the Pierson Township.

House Representative Bob Heaton voted in favor of the bill. Heaton says there have been many issues with the township system that he wants to see changed.

"You've got a lot of fraud, corruption in bigger townships but all over. We've got to take a look at that," said Heaton.

Trustees like long hope the state will take a closer look at their efforts and how they can improve. Instead of removing a vital resource from the community.

"The best government is the local government t closest to the people. Because I believe there can be improvements in any government office, in any private industry. But let’s take our time and make sure we're doing it correctly and what’s best for the township and its people," said Long.

There are a few other house bills still up for discussion at the statehouse that would affect townships. One of those being passing cemetery ownership and maintenance to the county.

