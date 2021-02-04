Town says goodbye to beloved K-9 officer

LOOGOOTEE, Ind (WTHI) - The Town of Loogootee will say goodbye to a beloved police officer Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Martin County Community Building.

Roxy, a K-9 officer with the Loogootee Police Department for more than six years, passed away on Jan. 25 after six years on the force.

Roxy lived with and was partnered with Capt. Jason Hennette.

In six years, Roxy was responsible for 139 arrests, Hennette said. She was deployed 175 times to search buildings, vehicles and schools in Martin and Daviess counties.

She also served with Hennette as School Resource Officer and became a favorite with the students and staff.

At night, Hennette and Roxy would arrive home after Hennette’s family went to bed. Roxy knew her duty was over when Hennette told her, “Go see mommy,” and Roxy would then get her treats from Hennette’s wife, Brandi.

In January 2020, Roxy became ill and developed Blastomycosis while fighting a tick bite at the same time.

For a month, Roxy was fed with a syringe until she recovered.

Her last call came on Jan. 15th when Hennette and Roxy walked around a car that had been involved in an accident.

Roxy indicated methamphetamines and marijuana were in the vehicle.