Town of Hymera will be upgrading its emergency siren

HYMERA, Ind. (WTHI) - Hymera Indiana in Sullivan County is getting a much-needed upgrade. A new wireless system will finally be installed inside the Hymera Fire Department.

The old siren will still be fully functional. But now 9-1-1 dispatchers in Sullivan County will be able to turn it on wirelessly.

The fire crew at Hymera had to manually press a button in times of severe weather to sound the siren. This took valuable time away from those who need to get to shelter.

Now the fire department and dispatchers can automatically trigger the siren as soon as a tornado warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Or when other emergency personnel decides to sound the siren.

The Captain of the Hymera Fire Department, Estel Shidler, says they just want what’s best for their citizens.

“Safety is always important. Our community and our citizens are number one. Whether it be severe weather, whether it be a fire, whether it be a medical emergency, that’s what our department and our community is about."

Outdoor sirens are only meant to be heard for those that are outside. So you should always have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

