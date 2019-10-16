Town leaders issue emergency evacuation near collapsing Sullivan building

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - An emergency evacuation has been issued for an area in the City of Sullivan.

According to officials, they have issued the evacuation of the12 North Court Street Block.

That's in the area of the former Bodine Law Office, near Sullivan's city hall.

Officials say the building experienced unexpected structural degradation.

Sullivan City Hall, Sullivan County Community Corrections, Followell Real Estate, Paws & Claws, Followell Law, and Toys Auto Parts are all in the evacuated area.

They say experts have been contacted to complete the demolition on the impacted building.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.