Seelyville residents under boil order

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Town officials in Seelyville have placed its water customers under a boil order.

This comes after a water main break on Creal Road.

The water main break caused a water outage for residents north and east of Seelyville on Thursday.

Crews on the scene told News 10 the break happened while after a meter was installed on a new house. That installation caused the main to split, leading to the issues.

There is a boil order until further notice.