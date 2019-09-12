Seelyville residents under boil order

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Town officials in Seelyville have placed its water customers under a boil order.
This comes after a water main break on Creal Road.
The water main break caused a water outage for residents north and east of Seelyville on Thursday.
Crews on the scene told News 10 the break happened while after a meter was installed on a new house. That installation caused the main to split, leading to the issues.
There is a boil order until further notice.
