TERREBONNE PARISH, LOUISIANA (The Weather Channel) - Because of Covid 19, tourism in New Orleans is in ruin, but that's not stopping some restaurants from firing up their grills.

Hurricane Delta is the sixth tropical system of the season threatening the Big Easy New Orleans is still accommodating thousands of evacuees from Hurricane Laura in late August people here are resilient but 2020 just keeps punching.

If you drive about 80 miles southwest of New Orleans you arrive in an area very prone to surge where storms tend to come in. There is a single road leading to Isle de Jean Charles which is a very tiny island and not many people live there but those folks have taken a beating over the years.

As a matter of fact back in the 1950's the island was about 22 thousand acres, today it’s been depleted to just 2 percent of that land mass because of the storms and the erosion...look at this above and you can see it's surrounded by waters and what used to be marshes and people are starting to leave.."

This delicate slice of land has been the historical homeland of the band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe for over 170 years.

Coastal erosion from surge and winds have caused nature’s protection from storms to disappear.

Every storm big or small that churns out in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening the coast of Louisiana is a reminder of the fragile ecosystem here affecting not only the marshes and wildlife but the people who called these islands home for so many generations.