Tour de Komen finishes 100-mile bike ride in Terre Haute, with special guest Reggie Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A very special bike ride took place across Indiana on Friday, and it finished right here in Terre Haute.

The 'Tour de Komen Ride to Support Breast Cancer' started just north of Indianapolis in Fishers on Friday morning and finished in Terre Haute.

Hundreds gathered to show their support to the 50 bikers, that included former Indiana Pacer great Reggie Miller.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett declared October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Overall, the group biked more than 100 miles in hopes of raising $100,000.

Organizer and Terre Haute native Kyle Vannoni and Miller said this whole thing was for everyone who has ever been impacted by breast cancer.