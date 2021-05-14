'Tornado sirens' are a great resource during severe weather. However, you need to have several ways to get alerts.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - We sometimes call them tornado sirens but their purpose serves a wide variety of emergencies. But those sirens are meant for people outside. Not while you’re inside your home.

Severe weather can happen any time of the year. Being outside before a storm strikes, you may hear thunder or you may even hear sirens. But if you are inside, you may not hear anything before it’s too late.

The Vigo County Emergency Management Agency wants the public to know that outdoor emergency sirens are for people who are outside. In Vigo County, most of the sirens are located on ISU’s campus. One is also located at Brenntag 1400 Lockport Rd, Terre Haute. Vigo Co. EMA said these sirens can range upwards to twenty to thirty thousand dollars each. This is why most of the rural areas in the county do not have sirens.

That’s why having several ways to get weather alerts is so important.

Troy Ramsey, Deputy Director for the Vigo County EMA says, “With that weather radio, we can get that instantaneous knowledge out to the people and push those alerts out to let everybody know.”

So, having a weather radio is important to have all-around your home. The information comes directly from the National Weather Service, and it is your last line of defense inside your home when severe weather threatens your area.

Your smartphone is another great resource to have. The Storm Team has the capability to send out important alerts to every phone who has the notifications turned on for the app. And we also have text push alerts that you can set up and important weather alerts can also be texted right to your phone if a warning gets issued for your county. Regardless, having a weather radio can be an important resource to have inside your home.

Ramsey compares weather radios to another important alert system that you have in your home. “We kind of think of a weather radio for your house kind of like a smoke alarm for your house. It does the same concept. It alerts you that there’s a problem.”

Being prepared is the most important thing you can do so you and your family don’t become a victim to those strong Wabash Valley storms.

To download the Storm Team 10 App you can go to www.wthitv.com/about-us/our-apps/

To get signed up for text alerts, go to www.wthitv.com/about-us/text-alerts/