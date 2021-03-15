Tornado Terminology

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The National Weather Service issues watches and warnings and you'll always hear it from The Storm Team. It might be alerted on your phone or on your television screen. But knowing exactly what you should do and what they mean, is important.

A Tornado Watch is typically issued hours before an event. It means atmospheric conditions are favorable for tornadoes. This is when you need to make sure you have ways to get alerts.

A Tornado Warning means an actual tornado has been spotted on the ground or even indicated by radar. Seek shelter when a warning is issued for your area.

Rarely, does the N.W.S issue a Tornado Emergency Warning. This means a large and violent tornado is on the ground causing significant damage. And you need to seek shelter immediately.

