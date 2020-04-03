Clear

Tornado Safe Place

Storm Team 10's David Siple shows you the best places and the worst places to seek shelter from a tornado in your home.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 7:50 PM
Posted By: David Siple

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -I f a tornado warning is issued for your area and you get that notification from the Storm Team 10 App, you need to act quickly. If you live in a one story home, there are just a few places you could seek shelter.

Any room in your house that has a window poses a significant threat to you. Debris and strong wind can easily break that window and could cause significant injury.

The National Weather Service graphic below shows good places to be during a tornado. 

A few areas that make a good tornado safe place, will be an interior closet that does not have any walls that are on the outside of the house.
An interior bathrooms with no windows is a great place. You can actually put on a helmet which will help protect your head against debris also if you don’t have a helmet even a sturdy pot like this to put over your head, well this will help protect it as well.

So whenever you get into your bathroom, you can get into your bath tub lay down as far down as you can and put something sturdy like maybe a couch cushion or even a mattress to put over the tub as well to protect you from debris.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Showers Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Where Local Hospitals stand with PPE supply and how you can help

Image

'With one phone call, you're back at square one,' COVID-19 pandemic forces couples to postpone weddi

Image

Tornado Safe Place

Image

Local business donates a portion of sales to COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

Image

Sullivan Mayor talks about COVID-19

Image

The Bridge Church helps local students

Image

Indiana SNAP recipients will begin receiving maximum benefit amounts next week

Image

Menards banning children under age 16

Image

Union Hospital receives donation of 1,000 masks

Image

Where Local Hospitals stand with PPE supply and how you can help

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus