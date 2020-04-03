WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -I f a tornado warning is issued for your area and you get that notification from the Storm Team 10 App, you need to act quickly. If you live in a one story home, there are just a few places you could seek shelter.

Any room in your house that has a window poses a significant threat to you. Debris and strong wind can easily break that window and could cause significant injury.

The National Weather Service graphic below shows good places to be during a tornado.

A few areas that make a good tornado safe place, will be an interior closet that does not have any walls that are on the outside of the house.

An interior bathrooms with no windows is a great place. You can actually put on a helmet which will help protect your head against debris also if you don’t have a helmet even a sturdy pot like this to put over your head, well this will help protect it as well.

So whenever you get into your bathroom, you can get into your bath tub lay down as far down as you can and put something sturdy like maybe a couch cushion or even a mattress to put over the tub as well to protect you from debris.