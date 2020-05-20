TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When it comes to summer in the Wabash Valley, one of the most severe kinds of weather we see are tornadoes.

For years, the term “tornado alley” has been thrown around.

What most people associate this with, is the central plains states, with a bullseye in the Oklahoma and Kansas areas.

Those of us in the Wabash Valley are part of that, but not as intense of an area.

Now, studies are showing that the Midwest isn’t the hardest hit place.

In fact, one of the hardest hit places for tornadoes is in the south, particularly in Mississippi and Alabama.

There are multiple reasons for this.

The south is warm, but it’s also humid.

Those southern states get a lot of humidity pumping in from the gulf.

Now something else that’s happening, is these tornadoes are more destructive.

The reason though isn’t because it’s a stronger tornado.

The reason is infrastructure.

Things like small modular homes and trailers are more common in the south.

Now, when it comes to tornadoes, we need to understand that we are all at risk.

If you live east of the continental divide, which is along the Rocky Mountains, you have the risk for tornadoes.

So while some places still see tornadoes, it seems like the Deep South is becoming more of a hotspot than the Midwest used to be.