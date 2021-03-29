Top health officials are urging you to stay vigilant

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Across the country, there's been a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions, and deaths. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention director made an emotional appeal to Americans on Monday to stay focused on beating the pandemic.

"There's so much reason for hope, but right now I'm scared. So, I'm speaking today not necessarily as your CDC director but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter to ask you to just hold on a little while longer," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Meanwhile, President Biden announced steps the administration has taken that will allow 90% of US adults to be eligible for the vaccine by April 19. But he called on every governor, mayor and local leader to maintain and reinstate mask mandates.

"We're giving up hard-fought, hard-won gains, and, as much as we're doing, America, it's time to do even more. All of us have to do our part. Everyone of us," he said.

The Biden administration said it's reviewing a World Health Organization report, expected to be released Tuesday, about the origins of the pandemic. There are already questions about the study, which the WHO has jointly produced with China. It's expected to find the virus was likely transmitted from animals to humans through the wet markets in Wuhan, China, and not leaked from a chinese lab.

"I also would like to inquire as to the extent in which the people who were on that group had access directly to the data that would need to make a determination," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director for the NIAID said

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced the mask mandate for the hoosier state will be lifted starting April 6th. Illinois right now has a mandate until at least June 3rd