Fundraiser challenge at Top Guns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A facebook live video on Saturday resulted in a fundraising challenge at Top Guns.

Top Guns is raising money for the Loyal Veteran's Battalion.

If the store raises $500, Top Guns' employee Don Shabla will have to get a tattoo of the Top Guns logo. The location will be up to him.

If the store raises $1,000, Shabla will have to get a tattoo of the logo, but the Top Guns staff will choose the location.

Any money raised over $1,000 will go towards SAFE, a program that teaches others about firearm safety.

The challenge is the result of a Facebook live video featuring tattoo artist Brandon Martin.

Donations can be made here.