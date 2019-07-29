TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A facebook live video on Saturday resulted in a fundraising challenge at Top Guns.
Top Guns is raising money for the Loyal Veteran's Battalion.
If the store raises $500, Top Guns' employee Don Shabla will have to get a tattoo of the Top Guns logo. The location will be up to him.
If the store raises $1,000, Shabla will have to get a tattoo of the logo, but the Top Guns staff will choose the location.
Any money raised over $1,000 will go towards SAFE, a program that teaches others about firearm safety.
The challenge is the result of a Facebook live video featuring tattoo artist Brandon Martin.
Donations can be made here.
Related Content
- Fundraiser challenge at Top Guns
- Developer wants land behind Top Guns rezoned
- Fundraiser helps local veterans
- Ernie Pyle memorial fundraiser
- Linton Stockton Challenge Course
- Kamala Harris' big challenge
- Tom Cruise tweets as production starts on ‘Top Gun' sequel
- Top Guns in Terre Haute teaches kids about safety
- Tom Cruise soars in 'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer
- Duke Energy hosts JAG Challenge
Scroll for more content...