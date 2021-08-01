Top Guns invites local vendors to showcase products

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local vendors came together to showcase their products to the community. This is all part of a free monthly event that anyone can take part in.

On the last Saturday of each month Top Guns offers up their front lawn, free of charge, to local vendors.

Whether it be for a farmers market, flea market, or craft display-all are welcome.

This is all in an attempt to celebrate and support local small businesses and to give back to the community.

If you would like to reserve a spot for next month, you can call and sign up through Top Guns.

Their phone number is (812)299-4867.