TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI)- Top Guns in Terre Haute has been working all week to reinforce safety.
They held several safety classes teaching everything from guns, to fire to weather.
The Storm Team's own Eric Stidman helped teach kids all about weather Thursday night. Organizers say it's a fun way to help get kids involved and bring awareness to important issues.
There is one more class Friday and it's open to kids ages 5 to 12. The class is free and starts at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Related Content
- Top Guns in Terre Haute teaches kids about safety
- An eagle named 'Eddie' teaches young kids about gun safety
- Terre Haute kids learn a lesson in fire safety
- Terre Haute Children's museum learning lab teaches about human brain
- 'Buster' teaches Oblong students school bus safety
- New video teaches kids about finances
- Terre Haute Fire Department warns about space heater safety
- Terre Haute kids take part in annual Tiger Trot
- Terre Haute group comes together to help foster kids
- Police report guns stolen from home in West Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...