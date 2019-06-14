Top Guns in Terre Haute teaches kids about safety

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI)- Top Guns in Terre Haute has been working all week to reinforce safety.

They held several safety classes teaching everything from guns, to fire to weather.

The Storm Team's own Eric Stidman helped teach kids all about weather Thursday night. Organizers say it's a fun way to help get kids involved and bring awareness to important issues.

There is one more class Friday and it's open to kids ages 5 to 12. The class is free and starts at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.