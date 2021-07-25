Top Chefs' batters up a win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local event is battering up to help hit a home run for the kids.

The annual Top Chefs event brings together nearly 100 local chefs for a night of friendly competition.

Saturday night, 90 local chefs served their signature dishes to help raise money to support the Terre Haute Children's museum.

It serves as a big competition to see which chef can raise the most money in donations.

After having to hold a virtual event last year, everyone was so excited to be able to gather in person.

"This event and last year's event really helps put us in a better financial position, and make sure that we're here for many, many, many more generations to come," Susan Turner, the executive director of the Terre Haute Children's Museum, said.

This year team Bilyeu World Series secured the win, and more than $160,000 was raised for the museum.

The money raised tonight will be used to help re-vamp old exhibits, create new ones, provide scholarships for kids, and much more.