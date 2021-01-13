Top 10 Consumer-Savvy Resolutions: Using technology to block robocalls

(WTHI) - While COVID-19 is putting many things on pause, the robocalls just keep on coming!

The Better Business Bureau says robo/spam calls are among the most popular complaints they receive.

That's why ways to combat them are listed in its Top 10 Consumer-Savvy Resolutions for 2021. The BBB released a comprehensive list of recommendations for consumers to protect personal information, money and computer software.

Number two on the list is "Use technology to block robocalls and other telemarketing calls".

The BBB says several call blocking features are available to help you cut the cord on these calls, like nomorobo.com.

"You can download that app," said Tim Mansicalo, Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana, "It won't be 100 percent, but it will help you cut down on the robocalls."

The BBB also recommends registering your number on the national "Do Not Call List". You can do that, for free, at donotcall.gov.

Experts also suggest using call blocking services within your landline and/or cell phone. However, fees may apply depending on your provider/carrier.