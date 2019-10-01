Clear

Tony Dokoupil from CBS News answers News 10's 22 Push Up Challenge, and then challenges a Vigo County judge

Dokoupil answered the challenge, with the help of 22 veterans, from the 88th floor of the Empire State Building in New York.

NEW YORK (WTHI) - September may be over, but it's never a bad time to place the spotlight on suicide prevention among military veterans.

For the last few weeks, the Hamilton Center has been doing the 22 Push Up Challenge.

The challenge was to raise awareness of military suicides and prevention.

The reason for the challenge is every day 22 military veterans commit suicide.

Sheriff John Plasse challenged News 10 to take on the challenge. Once we completed it, we challenged Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt and Tony Dokoupil from CBS News.

Modesitt completed his challenge, and now, we have a response from Dokoupil.

He completed the challenge from the 88th floor of the Empire State Building in New York with the help of 22 veterans...and then challenged Vigo County Judge John Roach.

Watch the video above.

