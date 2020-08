TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) Tonight this year's Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting airs on WTHI-TV.

The gala is normally in-person but it's virtual this year.

This is the 107th year for the event and it includes speakers and awards.

We partnered-up with the chamber to make this happen.

It airs tonight at 7:30 Eastern on WTHI-TV and WTHITV.com