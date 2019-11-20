Clear

Tonight at 6:00 - Surviving Glenn Home

Coming up at 6:00 on News 10, Rondrell Moore will introduce you to another woman claiming to be a victim of Glenn Home, and what she did to survive.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The stories keep coming. More people are claiming abuse at the former Glenn Home in Vigo County.

On Tuesday, we showed you the emotional reunion between an alleged victim and the former director of child welfare.

Coming up at 6:00 on News 10, Rondrell Moore will introduce you to another woman claiming to be a victim.

LINK | ALLEGED ABUSE VICTIM SITS DOWN WITH FORMER DIRECTOR OF CHILD WELFARE

Her name is Emma Bowser. She was just a child when the county took her and some of her siblings to Glenn Home.

She told us while there - they were supposed to have a better life. But she says that didn't happen.

"I thought about ending my life...a few times," Emma said.

In the conclusion of Surviving Glenn Home - you'll hear Emma's story.

LINK | ABUSE CLAIMS SURFACE AGAINST FORMER REVEREND, CHILDREN'S HOME LEADER

It involves claims of abuse both inside and outside of Glenn Home. Some of the allegations were so shocking...they were hard to hear.

At 6:00, you'll hear how she survived and what she is doing with her life now.

