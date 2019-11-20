Tonight at 6:00 - Surviving Glenn Home

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The stories keep coming. More people are claiming abuse at the former Glenn Home in Vigo County.

On Tuesday, we showed you the emotional reunion between an alleged victim and the former director of child welfare.

Her name is Emma Bowser. She was just a child when the county took her and some of her siblings to Glenn Home.

She told us while there - they were supposed to have a better life. But she says that didn't happen.

"I thought about ending my life...a few times," Emma said.

It involves claims of abuse both inside and outside of Glenn Home. Some of the allegations were so shocking...they were hard to hear.

