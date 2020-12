TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -

You have one more day to catch Santa for Christmas in the Park.

Tomorrow is the last day you can catch the Holiday Express Train.

You can ride between 5 and 8 tomorrow evening.

You can drive through Deming park in Terre Haute to see all the pretty lights and decorations and say Merry Christmas to Santa Claus.

Tickets are a dollar and the money goes to the Terre Haute Humane Society.