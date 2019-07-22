Clear

Tom Hanks is absolutely perfect as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer

Just in time for a Monday, Sony has released the first trailer for the upcoming film about the late Fred Rogers, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 1:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Just in time for a Monday, Sony has released the first trailer for the upcoming film about the late Fred Rogers, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

In the teaser, schoolchildren sing to Rogers on the subway and we see Tom Hanks dressed as the children's television host on the set of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

The film is loosely based on a 1998 Esquire article by Tom Junod, about the effect Rogers' optimistic kindness had on millions of people -- and the initially skeptical journalist himself.

Marielle Heller ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?") directs the film.

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" aired for 31 seasons before coming to an end in 2001.

Rogers died in 2003.

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" is slated to release in November 2019.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain Ending, Then Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

THQMA USAC25 Dirt National July 25th, 26th, 27th

Image

7.22 AM Weather

Image

Community members join forces to honor the life of Madi Moore

Image

SR 71 Road Works Starts Monday

Image

Ride with Santa supports Shop with a Cop in Brazil

Image

Community celebrates opening of new fire station

Image

Madi Strong: Community remembers beloved teen at fundraiser

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Community collecting bottle caps for memorial benches

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather