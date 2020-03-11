Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson diagnosed with coronavirus

(CNN) -- Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Hanks said he and his wife were traveling in Australia when they were tested after exhibiting symptoms like tiredness, body aches, chills and "slight fevers."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" he wrote.

A representative for Hanks confirmed the news to CNN and had no additional comment.

Hanks added: "We'll keep the world posted and updated."

According to the World Health Organization, there are currently more than 120 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia.

