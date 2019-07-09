Clear

Toddlers learn while playing at Children's Museum summer camp

The Terre Haute Children's Museum is hosting the Movement, Gravity, and Friction Camp this week.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It is an event for toddlers who ask 'why' about everything.

Pre-schoolers are able to come and play, learn, and discover the answers to their questions.

They are learning how and why things move, all while having fun.

Organizers say its a great educational experience for kids.

"We come here to blend play with science, so it is all their level at their skill set. So it may look like playing, but their brains are really working...really hard and they are learning a lot," Joy Setter, from the museum said.

This is the only preschooler camp the museum offers.

To learn more about the different camps, click here.

