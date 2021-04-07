Toddler shot when gunfire penetrates central Illinois home

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A 2-year-old central Illinois boy was shot when his home was hit by gunfire, authorities said.

The house in Urbana was hit several times around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department said.

A man and a woman and two children were inside when the gunfire penetrated the house from outside, investigators told The (Champaign) News-Gazette.

The couple immediately called 911 and a deputy drove the injured child to a hospital in his squad car. Lt. Curt Apperson declined to give details of the child’s injuries other than to say he likely will survive.

Investigators believe the house was the target of the gunfire but two other homes and a vehicle also were struck, Apperson said.

The house also was shot at in December, he said.

No arrests have been made.