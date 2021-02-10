Toddler dies after apartment fire in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – A three-year-old girl has died after an apartment fire in Vincennes on Tuesday.

The Vincennes Fire Department was dispatched just before 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported fire at an apartment building on 7th Street. Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front of the building.

They were told several people were trapped. The Vincennes Police Department helped get one person out of the building. Vincennes Fire crews rescued two people stuck on the second floor. Two other victims were found in a first-floor apartment.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening conditions.

Wednesday afternoon, the Vincennes Fire Chief said a toddler had died, and the other person remained in the hospital.

Fire officials have not released a cause of the fire.