Todd Thacker sworn in following Thursday night caucus win

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Todd Thacker won the Democratic Caucus by a landslide with 41 votes Thursday night.

Thacker was sworn in by Judge Newton early Friday morning.

Thacker needed 40 votes to win the majority.

He fills the at-large seat Don Morris held before his death.

Thacker says the process could have potentially gone on for five or six rounds. The rounds would continue if no one were able to secure the majority.

He's very relieved to have won in the first round.

"I had a number of people that said they were supporting me, but you never know until the ballots are counted," Thacker said. "So it was a real sense of elation and relief at the same time."

He looks forward to serving the Vigo County community.

Thacker hopes to use the council's access to money to improve the lives of those in Terre Haute.

He will begin his duties in August of 2021.