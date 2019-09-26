Clear

Tobacco Free Task Force fighting to end smoking on ISU's campus

Students and staff are working together to make ISU a smoking-free campus.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY (WTHI)-- The fight to end the use of tobacco products continues on the Indiana State University campus.

The Tobacco Free Task Force is made up of multiple groups working together.

It includes students and staff.

Leaders in the force say vaping has grown on campus over the years.

They say now is the time to stop that trend.

Members clean up cigarettes butts on certain days.

They also have panels on the dangers of tobacco use.

Some even plan to pass out kits to help people stop using tobacco products.

Many say a smoke-free campus would simply be a breath of fresh air.

"Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death in the united states, we're creating an -environment for people who maybe are interested in quitting that they can actually be successful," said Katie Lugar assistant director of student programming and leadership on campus. 

Members believe students will be receptive to the movements. 

