"To see the support has been great" - Local group is raising awareness for the Indiana Donor Network

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 1,000 Hoosiers are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants, and now one local group is stepping up to help make a difference!

The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies hosted a community-wide scavenger hunt all day Saturday. This is all in an effort to help Hoosiers throughout the state who need lifesaving organs.

Organizers say the hope is to bring more awareness and raise money for the Indiana Donor Network (IOPO).

Additionally, they say it is important to host an event like this because the Wabash Valley ranks toward the bottom in the state for the number of people registered as organ donors. They want to see this number increase in the local area.

"I think it's great to try and bring awareness to organ donations," Garicke Rubin, a Wabash Valley Jeep Junkie member, said. "It's a somber subject... Someone has to lose to win. But to see the support has been great. We are hoping to raise as much as we can."

Rubin is an organ recipient. Last December, he received a heart in a life-changing surgery. He says Saturday's event means a lot to him.

"If you can save someone else, even though it's a heartache on your end, it's joyful on the other end," he said. "The amount of people you can help, even in a trying time, is [great]."

The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies are hoping this will become an annual event.

To learn more about how you can be a donor, click here.