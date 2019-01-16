To commute or live on campus? College students are faced with that decision when deciding where to live.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One Terre Haute father is trying to shape his daughter's future for success.

Benjamin Whitman is the father to three children.

His oldest, Kierra, is currently getting college acceptance letters and debating whether or not she should live on campus.

Some people feel that living on campus isn't worth it.

Whitman, on the other hand, wants to ensure she doesn't make the same mistake as he did by commuting.

He wants his daughter to live on campus in the dorms.

Brooks Moore, the Vice President of student affairs at Indiana State University said, "when you're living on campus, you're living amongst a community of peers, a community of scholars, you might be living with 35 different people from different cultures, communities, walks of life and you're figuring out how to adult."

Whitman is confident his daughter has what it takes to succeed and only wants to see her grow.

"You can do this. I promise there is nothing in this world that can break you. if there is, we'll be here but you don't know unless you try," said Whitman.

Experts say that you should make a decision that's best for you and your child.