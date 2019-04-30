Kevin's Weater: Tiu’s Day

Tiu’s Day, in Saxon, was named to honor the Planet Mars. In Green, it was called, “Ares” and in English, “Mars. The name has now come down to us as a derivation of the Saxon name. “Tiu’s Day”, or Mars Day. Of course, if you look at the calendar today, you’ll see the familiar name, “Tuesday”. It’s similar to the Saxon, but has morfed to our English use. Again, this is not astrology, but a lesson in the origin of the names of the days of the week.