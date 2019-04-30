Clear

Kevin's Weater: Tiu’s Day

I continue my feature on how the days of the week we are familiar with have come into our daily use.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 10:54 AM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 10:59 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

 Tiu’s Day, in Saxon, was named to honor the Planet Mars. In Green, it was called, “Ares” and in English, “Mars. The name has now come down to us as a derivation of the Saxon name. “Tiu’s Day”, or Mars Day. Of course, if you look at the calendar today, you’ll see the familiar name, “Tuesday”. It’s similar to the Saxon, but has morfed to our English use. Again, this is not astrology, but a lesson in the origin of the names of the days of the week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 56°
Showers storms, rainy and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Teaching Probability in North Clay Middle School

Image

Prime Real Estate with Jane Rowe Realty

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Scattered showers and possible storms. High: 72°

Image

Marshall vs Casey Softball and Baseball

Image

Catholic Charities opens to Terre Haute food bank

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Chances and Services holds Appreciation Night

Image

Clearing the line of sight for the new Coca-Cola mural

Image

Fighting Poverty in the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says