TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday season is here, and that means getting packages shipped to your home. With shipped packages comes package theft.

The Terre Haute Police Department is warning residents to be careful when it comes to gifts left on your front porch by the delivery person.

Some of the tips police listed include having packages shipped to a family member, friend, neighbor, or your work - if you can.

You can also schedule a pickup with UPS, FedEx or USPS.