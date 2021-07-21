Tis' the season - back to school shopping and its stresses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The time has come...the time that most parents annually dread. The infamous back-to-school shopping.

Not only can this activity be physically draining to parents, but it can also drain your wallet.

"Just watch for the deals and shop around the best you can because it adds up fast," Trisha Fronczak mother of four said.

Fronczak is the mother of a four-year-old, a seven-year-old, a nine-year-old and a 12-year-old. She says that this past year has been financially hard for her family and that they are still adjusting to her taking the role of a stay-at-home mother.

"Doing that and trying to figure out the household finances of that, compared to last year...and then I feel like everything in price has gone way up, so that affects finances all the way around too."

Fronczak has a fixed supply budget of $200 for each child's for back-to-school clothes, as well as an additional $20-$30 for supplies on top of that. She says that she feels the pressures that a lot of mothers feel-wanting their kids to fin it.

"The older one really likes to have the name-brand clothing and fit in and some clothing from expensive stores and things like that...so that's going to be a big adjustment."

Going back to school can bring a lot of pressure for both parents and kids.

Fronczak stresses that it's important to spread your shopping out so that you can find the best deals.