Tired of potholes? Terre Haute City Council announced new plans to fix local streets

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) -- More money is going toward fixing several city streets in Terre Haute. During Thursday's City Council meeting, council members voted to accept three different appropriations. They include over $1 million dollars total. This is money from both the state and city to help resurface and rebuild many streets in the area.

The work will be done through several major projects. They include paving and resurfacing projects for a number of Terre Haute streets. Here is how it all breaks down.

Two appropriations passed at Thursday's meeting included $500,000 and $250,000 from the city. This will go toward paving several roads in the city. This includes the following areas: 1st Street from Idaho Street to Margaret Avenue. Brown Avenue from Wabash Avenue to Dean Avenue. And road work will also happen south of Brown Avenue and on Fruitridge Avenue.

Additionally, $960,842.31 comes from INDOT's Community Crossings Matching Grant Program. This includes tire removal and resurfacing streets in the following areas: Eighth Street from Locust Street to Eighth Avenue. Locust Street from 3rd Street to 13th Street. Additionally, funds will go toward resurfacing projects on Fruitridge Avenue from Maple Avenue to Fort Harrison Road and on Sixth Street from Hulman Street to Poplar Street.

For more information on Thursday's City Council Meeting, click here to watch the full meeting.