Tired of politics? Here's how your kid (or teen) can vote on something much more fun

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Amid voting season, there's another unique election taking place. It's all happening at the Vigo County Public Library.
Starting November 1, and continuing for the next two weeks, anyone from age five to 19 is encouraged to cast their ballot for their favorite book, author, and character.
The goal is to the younger generation more involved.
The 'Book Ballots' is only being held at the West Terre Haute branch of the Vigo County Public Library. That's at 125 North Church Street.
