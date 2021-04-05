Tire amnesty is here in Vigo County - here's how you can help stop the spread of West Nile

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Spring cleaning may be leaving you with some old tires to get rid of.

You can clean them up while helping to reduce the risk of West Nile spreading.

The Vigo County Health Department's Vector Control is collecting tires.

Tire amnesty started on Monday and it's only open to Vigo County residents.

You can drop off up to 10 normal vehicle tires. Other types require prior authorization.

Tire collection will continue through May 7. You will need to set up an appointment between 8:30 am and 3:30 pm.

To set up an appointment call 812-234-9181.