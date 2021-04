VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People living in Vigo County can take advantage of a clean-up opportunity.

The health department's tire amnesty program is still ongoing. You have two more weeks to get rid of tires that could attract water and mosquitoes.

You can drop off up to 10 tires of your own. To take part, you need to be a resident of Vigo County. You will also need to make an appointment. To do that, call 812-234-9181.