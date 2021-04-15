Tips you should know before making that switch to air conditioning

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Temperatures are slowly beginning to go up in the Wabash Valley. And some of us may have already resorted to air conditioning. However, there are a few maintenance steps you should take before enjoying the cooler air in your home.

Your H.V.A.C, or your Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning, system is like your vehicle. There are many running parts and over time, those parts may need special care.

Bay's heating and cooling technician, Todd Moody, wants to give you tips you should follow to make sure your system runs without a hitch.

“What's very important is the filters. That protects everything. The compressor, your coil. If it’s clogged up, pressures in your A.C. system build and it’s hard on your compressor.”

Changing your filters at least every 3 months is very important. Moody says a dirty filter will make your system run hard and your energy bill will reflect that.

Many home improvement stores have multiple options for air filters. The most expensive ones can prevent mold spores and other small particles. But those filters have a thicker fabric inside. That thick fabric will make air harder to push through the filter. More energy will be used to get air into the system, which will raise your energy costs.

Another tip you can do is to spray your outdoor unit with a low-pressure water hose. Debris can gather around and on the system. The air outside is sucked through and it cools the refrigerant. So, if anything is blocking that airflow, the system will again run hard.

Moody says keeping your vents open in the entire house can also help.

“You really want the vents open and everything. The system is sized for the house so if you go shutting stuff off, it kind of changes the pressures and the temperatures in the A.C. and the refrigerant which is more harmful than it is helpful.”

Moody said that calling H.V.A.C. companies to come out to do a simple service can truly extend the life of your system. And it can help save you from high energy bills in the future.