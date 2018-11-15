Clear
Tips to stay safe when the roads get slick

Troopers with the Indiana State Police have a few tips to prevent accidents from happening.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - On Thursday morning, roads all across the Wabash Valley were slick.

A few non-serious slide-off accidents were reported.

When driving near a semi, give them plenty of room.

That way, if they slide...you keep yourself out of harm's way.

Police say if you see an accident ahead, turn on your flashers to warn other drivers.

You will also want to get over to avoid road crews.

"If you have a trooper sitting on the right side of the roadway with all of their emergency lights on, number one, we need you to start slowing down. Get in the left lane, because we are working the accident on the right-hand side. If we are on the left-hand side, we need you to slow down and get in the right-hand lane," Master Trooper Matt Ames said.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said a county highway truck slid off the road on Thursday morning.

