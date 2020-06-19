Tips to stay safe and cool throughout the Summer season

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - June 20th is the official start of the summer season. We have already had 90 degree days here in the Wabash Valley and temperatures will likely get much warming over the next few months.
Heat related health injuries are obviously very common during summer. Extreme heat is one of the top weather-related injuries. Taking care of yourself and your family should be top priority when you are headed outside.
Temperatures in our area can sometimes exceed 100 degrees during the hottest days of Summer. Below are ways you can stay safe and cool.
- Be sure to just slow down when you are outside. Strenuous activities like mowing or yard work should wait until close to sunset or postpone it all together until a cooler day.
- Always stay close to air conditioning if you will be outside for an extended period and take many breaks. Even getting in your vehicle to run the air conditioning can be a big help.
- Clothing can make a big difference when you step outside. Storm Team 10's David Siple showed us in the video above where he took a black shirt and a white shirt and put it in the sun, outside for only 5 minutes. The black shirt had a temperature of 122 degrees F while the white shirt had only a temperature of 92 degrees F.
- So wearing light colored clothes can make a big difference if you'll be outside in the hot sun.
- Having a portable fan on you outside during hot summer days may actually make you hotter. The body’s natural response to being too hot, is to sweat. Sweat helps cool the body when it evaporates naturally off your skin. That sweat evaporates much faster when you have a fan blowing hot air on your skin.
- Foods like proteins can increase metabolic heat production and can also increase water loss.
- Drink plenty of water or other electrolyte drinks.
- Sunburns can ruin your outdoor fun quickly. Use SPF 30 or greater all over exposed skin young and old.
- If you work outside for your job follow the following tips:
- Drink water whenever you can to stay hydrated.
- Take multiple breaks and cool down in the air conditioning or shade.
- Know the symptoms of heat-related illnesses.
- High body temperature
- Headache and dizziness
- Confusion
- Passing out
- Heavy sweating
- Cold, pale, and clammy skin
- Muscle pains and weakness
- Seek emergency help right away if you feel any of these symptoms if you have been in the heat.
- Check on those who are easily susceptible to a heat related illness.
- Older adults
- Infants and children
- Those with chronic conditions
- Athletes
- Outdoor workers
- Those who may not have access to cooler air
- NEVER leave children and infants alone in a vehicle. Heat can build very quickly inside the vehicle.
- As always, stay informed with Storm Team 10 for the latest temperature forecasts.