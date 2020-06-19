Tips to stay safe and cool throughout the Summer season

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - June 20th is the official start of the summer season. We have already had 90 degree days here in the Wabash Valley and temperatures will likely get much warming over the next few months.

Heat related health injuries are obviously very common during summer. Extreme heat is one of the top weather-related injuries. Taking care of yourself and your family should be top priority when you are headed outside.

Temperatures in our area can sometimes exceed 100 degrees during the hottest days of Summer. Below are ways you can stay safe and cool.