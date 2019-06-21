Tips to prepare you in case your home receives storm damage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After recent severe weather, some people in the Wabash Valley were left with little...or nothing.

That's why officials say it is important for you to have a plan in place in the case of an emergency...not only to keep your family safe but also to have insurance so you can get some of your items back.

Insurance agents say they've been hearing about trees falling into homes, flooding, and many other damages.

They say it is important that you have a plan before these situations happen.

"During a fire or a complete loss, you're not thinking about the silverware and all of the minute stuff, the kid's toys...you know. You're thinking, I got a couch, TVs and stuff of that nature...bed sets...you're not thinking about all of the smaller items," Insurance agent Michael Woods said.

Here's how you can be prepared.

- Talk with an agent as soon as possible

- Keep your documents in a burn proof box

- Have photos, proof of ownership, or even a tally of your valuables to help with the claims process in an emergency