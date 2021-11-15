Tips to managing seasonal affective disorder as winter begins to approach us

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As the days become darker and shorter, many people are beginning to suffer from " winter blues" and in some cases Seasonal Affective Disorder also known as, SAD. This disorder is when someone develops depression at the same time each year, usually around the winter months.

According to the "HelpGuide", about two percent of people develop seasonal affective disorder and about 20 percent of people develop some mild form of it. Symptoms of SAD include feeling hopeless, sad, losing an appetite, and having a low interest in activities. the production of melatonin also plays a role in affecting our moods.

When it is dark our body produces the hormone to help us sleep, but during the day the sun works to stop the hormone production to make us feel alert. When sunshine is lacking we may produce too much melatonin and therefore feel drowsy and low on energy.

The clinical director at FSA counseling, Melissa Grinslade, center shares tips on how to manage your mood in the upcoming winter months. One helpful tip that can boost your mood is getting an LED light to help fight depressive symptoms. This can help restore your brain's natural chemical levels. Grinslade shares another helpful tip that can help with depressive symptoms.

"Exercise can be great. it's another way that we create those natural feel-good chemicals within our bodies. I happen to love yoga. so we are starting some yoga here as well. you can join in person or virtually" says Grinslade.

In some cases, people may need to seek out professional help. Medications, supplements, and vitamins can also help overcome SAD.

Grinslade says it is important to reach out for help if your symptoms aren't going away.

"So if you are feeling that this is impacting you functioning again, know that you're not alone and that it is normal to reach out and get that assistance you need," says Grinslade.

If you are in need of counseling services that can help you overcome seasonal affective disorder click here for the FSA website.