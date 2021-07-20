Tips to keep your energy bill low during the summer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Every year, when the heat is on, so is our air conditioning! On Facebook, News 10 asked Wabash Valley residents how they keep their energy bills low during the hot summer months. We took those tips to a Duke Energy representative to see which ones help.

We've all found out one way or another that blasting your air conditioning can easily lead to a billing surprise! On our Facebook post, some Wabash Valley residents said they turn their thermostats to an 'energy-saving temperature' to save money.

"Turn it up to the highest degrees that you can cause if you can get it up to 71, 72 in the house, that may sound hot for some people, [but] you can save in those areas," said Rick Burger, Duke Energy's Terre Haute District Manager.

One resident wrote that she runs her washer, dryer, and dishwasher at night to save money. According to Burger, that might help a little bit, but you'll see a greater impact by doing these low-to-no-cost tasks.

"Keep [your blinds] closed on a day like today with the sun out so the solar rays don't get in there and heat the place up. Ceiling fans can make a big difference too... But counter-clockwise pushes that air down and keeps the coolness down there," explained Burger.

He also mentioned that you should change your air filters regularly so that your HVAC system doesn't have to work harder to do its job.

Some energy efficiency projects that you can do at your home are: install switch and outlet seals, apply weatherstripping to doors, and replace your showerhead.

According to Duke Energy, customers with smart meters can check their daily usage online. Through that, you can see what appliances are using the most energy and causing your bill to increase.

If you find yourself struggling to pay your energy bill, reach out to Duke Energy for help.

"If you see you're in trouble and you need help with your bills, call us. I promise you we got people who will work with you if the opportunity is there for you. If you want to set something up on budget billing, you have an extremely high bill, we'll work with you," Burger said.

You can make payment arrangements here or call Duke Energy at 1(800)452-2777.