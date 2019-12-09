Clear

Tips to keep your Christmas tree from becoming a fire hazard

The National Fire Protection Association reports that Christmas trees start approximately 210 house fires each year.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 6:07 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) – A live Christmas tree can bring holiday cheer, but it can also be a fire hazard without the proper maintenance.

If you're going with a live tree this year, make sure you choose a fresh one. Also, see that you water your tree daily.

It’s recommended that you cut 2-inches off the base of your tree to allow it to absorb water.

Keep the tree at least 3-feet away from a heat source, such as an electrical heater or candles.

Fire officials say it’s important to monitor how long your tree lights are on and its location.

“People want to get into the holiday season, mood, so they leave those lights on when they go shopping, so they can come home and see their pretty house, or their Christmas tree through the window,” Norm Loudermilk with the Terre Haute Fire Department explains. “It's kind of neat, but the reality is your just kind of taking risks you shouldn't take."

