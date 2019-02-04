Tips to keep small children safe from burns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Paul Davis of Terre Haute wants to make sure you keep little ones safe from preventable burns.

It's National Burn Awareness Week.

Children ages five and under are most likely to be burned.

The top causes include being scalded by hot drinks, hot tap water, and touching hot surfaces.

During fall and winter, families bring out space heaters and fireplaces.

He also says you should make sure you have working smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, and practiced escape routes.