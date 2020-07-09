Tips to conserve water and save money during the Summer months

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It has been feast or famine when it comes to rain this summer. A lot of the Wabash Valley could be nearing drought conditions. Rain gauges across portions of the Valley have been looking empty. Fortunately, we have had a few good pop-up storms lately however not everyone is seeing the good rain we need.

The U.S. Drought monitor has most of our region underneath abnormally dry conditions. We could easily be nearing a drought in our future.

Conserving water will be very important in the coming weeks. So here are a few ways you can save money while making sure water does not become in short supply.

Watering your yard or garden should only be done in the early morning or in the evening, typically during sunset or sunrise. Evaporation of water will be greatest during the daytime. This will ensure you make the most of your water to keep the green around your house.

Watering your yard/garden every 3-5 days should be okay especially in the summer months.

Water-efficient appliances and fixtures will save you a lot of money on your water bills. For example in the Siple household, we moved into a house last year that had a very old toilet in the bathroom. It used a lot of water with every flush. So we switched to a water-efficient toilet that only uses about 1 gallon per flush. When our next water bill came in the mail, our water had dropped around $50 dollars. We were using upwards to 6,000 gallons of water and sewage prior to changing out the old toilet with the new one. The months after we switched out the toilet, we were only using half of what we had used.

Your outdoor hose bibb is a very common fixture that leaks water. Turn this off when you are not using it. When it is off, make sure there is no water leaking from it. This could be an easy fix and may keep your water bill down.

Fix other leaky faucets and plumbing areas.

Never run water continuously when hand washing dishes, brushing your teeth, or for shaving.

When mowing, set the mower blades just a little higher during the summer. This will actually keep the moisture in the soil longer because the grass will provide more shade to the soil.

Apply mulch around flowers and shrubs. This will reduce the evaporation and keep moisture in the soil.

There are multiple ways to conserve water and save money during the hot and dry summer months. Doing some of these tips will help save water and keep the green in your yard and in your wallet.