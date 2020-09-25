Tips on safely turning your furnace on for the first time this season

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It’s officially the season for sweaters and Pumpkin Spice Latte’s to keep us warm. We all know it; cold weather will be here in an instant and turning on your furnace shouldn’t be as easy as flipping a switch.

“Just because you flip the switch and it turns on, doesn’t mean everything is functioning properly.”

Ed Utterback with Paitson Brothers Heating and Cooling says that heating your home should not be a simple switch to your thermostat.

Unfortunately, heating is the second most common way residential fires begin. Dust and other debris within your furnace could catch on fire. So be sure the area around your furnace and outdoor unit is clean.

Changing your air filter is important in the winter. If your filter is dark, this means a lot of dust has gathered on the filter.

The dirty filter will cause your fan inside your furnace to run harder and can significantly increase your energy bill.

Gas-powered systems especially should always be maintained safely. If you smell gas, or if your carbon monoxide detector is going off, then you should immediately leave your home and call 911.

Maintaining your furnace is always important. And Utterback stresses how important keeping it is to keep your furnace running smoothly. “You have your car tuned up on a regular basis. Your furnace provides comfort year-round. You should take care of that too. Have it checked by a professional.”

Keeping your furnace clean and ready to go before the cold gets here will save you bills and chills in the future.

So, take these extra steps before making that switch.