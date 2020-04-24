Tips on how to plant store-bought potted flowers

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It’s that time of season where gardeners find time to get outside and plant those store-bought flowers. Here are a few tips on how to keep your plants growing healthy and strong and how to go from the store-bought plants to grow them in your own pot.

Being able to get outside and do some light gardening can go a long way not only for the environment but for your own pleasure. Gardening does not have to be complicated and you shouldn’t be afraid to add some color and green to where you live.

Starting off is easy. You can grab a few pots, some potting soil, some fertilizer, and any plant of your choice.

Drill a few holes at the bottom of the pot, if it doesn't have them already, so water does not get trapped within the pot. Bacteria can easily form if water just sits at the bottom.

Next, you can add some gravel to add weight so it doesn’t easily blow over in the wind, and it also adds a little more area for drainage. Then fill the pot with store-bought potting soil. Potting soil is lightweight which can give the roots more room to grow, it is sterile, and is made of a good balance of organic material so the plant can grow.

Take the store-bought flower and remove it out of its original container and examined the roots. The roots of the flower should be firm, usually white, and you should notice roots all over.

Then place it in the pot on top of the soil and add more around it.

Giving it some water to start off will go a long way! When the first inch of the soil becomes dry, you should water the plant. During really hot summer days, watering your plants twice a day may be needed.

One last easy tip, we are still in spring so frosty nights may be likely. If the Storm Team says there may be temperatures near or below freezing, just place a cloth over your outdoor sensitive plants. Plants in pots can easily come inside for the night.